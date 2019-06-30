Shopper Walmart decided to save money by eating balcorta in the store and refusing to pay for it
In Texas a woman has been banned from the local Walmart store after it right in the store ate half the cake and refused to pay for the eaten part, writes Fox News.
The police of the city of Wichita falls was called to Walmart on Greenbriar road after 20:00. Shopping a woman went shopping and ate cake, which took in the pastry Department, and later at the checkout she said that to pay for the uneaten half of the dessert because “only buys poltora”. She Oporto refused to pay for the whole product, despite the fact that she ate the missing half of the product.
In the end, the woman, who cannot be named, had to pay for the whole cake, so the police detained her on charges of theft. After that, the administration of the Walmart where the incident occurred, told her to come to this shop again.
Earlier this year a similar incident took place in another Walmart store in Wichita falls when the woman on the way to the counter drank the wine and ate a pack of Pringles, refusing to pay for them.
Recall that in Florida a former firefighter Kenneth gray started a fire in one of the buildings of the supermarket chain Walmart and while the staff extinguished the fire, ran away with a cart of unpaid goods.