Shopping Forever 21 chain declared bankruptcy and closing stores all over the world
California retailer Forever 21, which helped to popularize fast fashion in the United States, said it filed for bankruptcy and is closing hundreds of stores around the world. The reason — the sprawling shopping malls and the changing tastes of young consumers.
A private family company said it will cease operations in 40 countries, including Canada and Japan, as well as closed 178 stores in the United States and 350 in General, writes SF Gate. Hundreds of stores in the United States will continue to remain active and the company website.
“We hope to simplify everything to go back to what we do best,” said Linda Chang, Executive Vice President of the network. Parents Chang, Until Won and Jin Sook Chang, who still manages the network, founded Forever 21 in the 1980s after immigrating to California from South Korea.
Bankruptcy is a blow to the company which is proud of living the American dream, and also a reminder of how quickly changing the landscape of retail. Forever 21 has achieved great success in the early 2000s with its many products that copied contemporary designer styles at the lowest prices. With Zara and H&M brand has become a leader in creating fast, affordable fashion for U.S. buyers, especially for young women. But the company expanded too aggressively and it started to ruin her business.
“We went from 7 countries in 47 countries in less than 6 years, and with this came many difficulties,” said Linda Chang. At the same time, she said, “the retail industry obviously changes — decreased trade flows, and sales are increasingly moving online”.
The share of e-Commerce accounted for 16% of sales, last year, revenue declined to $ 3.3 billion compared with $ 4.4 billion in 2016. It is expected that the restructured company will bring $ 2.5 billion in annual sales. Forever 21 operates about 32 800 people, compared to 43,000 in 2016.
Executive Director of the company said that the net was called Forever 21 because it is aimed at 20 year olds, and also because “old people wanted to be 21-year-old, and young wanted to be 21-year-old forever.” Customer research showed that 40% of Forever 21 customers are aged between 25 to 40 years. Linda Chang said the company will continue to strive to sell products below $ 50.
Bankruptcy Forever 21 underlines the growing gap between American shopping centres are of low quality which are losing customers and anchor tenants, and its leading shopping malls that continue to attract visitors.
In the years before and after the recession, the chain Forever 21 has quickly opened a store — they also served as the main marketing tool of the company — and the more the better. Although adolescents and women over 20 years has been the main client base, the brand is Forever 21 thought that may be useful for the whole family. He moved into place, released the bankrupt chains, and opened a huge flagship in major cities, including the location on times square, which occupies 4 floors (the company is negotiating with the owner of the shop about his future).
Linda Chang said the company still sees prospects in areas such as goods for men and women, but plans to reduce other areas such as home decor, electronics and cosmetics.
According to Wendy Liebmann, Executive Director of consulting company WSL Strategic Retail, young buyers are increasingly turning to products and brands that value sustainability.
“Forever 21 made a bet that the fast fashion will be relevant in the same way as in the last decade or so, and that they just need to be in the right places and create a novelty with some additional tools, said Libman. But the emotional and physical aesthetics of this are not the ones that want the current buyer.”
Mark A. Cohen, research Director of retail at the Columbia Business School, said that fast fashion remains as popular as ever (pointing at the success of Zara), but Forever 21 has expanded too fast “without taking reasonable prospects.”
“This is a disaster caused by the company itself, he said. Is a bonus competition for Forever 21, and this is another fatal sign for shopping centers that have already lost Sears, Macy’s, Penney and continue to fight for these possible losses”.
When asked if problems with Forever 21 with a reduction of the customer flow in shopping centers or decreasing the interest in fast fashion, Linda Chung said that there is “little of both”.
Senior Chang and I have long planned to hand over the company to his daughters. But Linda Chang said she and her sister intend to continue to work for the brand, but I can’t say whether it will take yourself.
“My parents have created an amazing brand, she said. — When you think of fast fashion, there are only a few names that come to mind for most people, and to be in this top list — a pretty amazing feat.”