Shopping Megastore expand comfortable shopping experience!

July 17 new store Megastore Kapitanivka invites you to the opening!
Traditionally a wide range of products, which has more than 70 thousand units.
— Consumer goods and exclusive products from the best leading manufacturers of Ukraine and the world.
— Own production of meat, fish, bread, confectionery and culinary shops.
Cozy cafe where You can eat, order fresh-caught oysters, pizza of own production in a wide range right out of the oven, eat delicious author’s desserts and enjoy a Cup of aromatic coffee in a cozy atmosphere.
— A wine boutique with more than 2,000 wines Old and New world, where knowledgeable sommeliers are happy to give advice and help to choose a drink to any event. And for fans of wine taste, but with zero Fort, in the wine boutique offers non-alcoholic wine.
Department of electronics and household appliances, where there are all the necessary items to create a comfortable life: from small gadgets to large machinery for home improvement!
We invite You between 17 July and every day from 8.00 to 23.00 to the address: Zhytomyr highway, village kapitanovka, Sobornaya street, 6.
