Short exercise affect the brain
Short physical exercises positively affect the brain. The relevant findings made by American scientists from the center for OHSU in Portland.
Their observations the researchers conducted on laboratory mice. It was found that after a short physical activity in rodents recorded increase gene function, reinforcing connections between neurons in the hippocampus, which subsequently has a positive effect on memory and thinking. In the past such studies have been conducted, however, in the records taken on a regular long load, allowed to saturate the oxygen to the brain.
In the experiment, the mice two hours had to overcome in the wheel of the order of 2 km, which is equivalent to 4 thousands of steps in the case of human beings. Activity was observed in Mtss1L gene, which encodes a protein that causes bending of the cell membrane. Named the gene was not considered in earlier works.