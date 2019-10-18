Shot by Skinner kitten survived and even began to walk on three legs (touching video)
In the Russian city of Perm, kitty Patron, received nine bullet wounds from flayers, re-learned how to run, jump and walk in the tray. Writes about this “Tape.ru”.
According to reports of animal rights activists, in late September, knackers from the city of Berezniki in Perm Krai shot from the pneumatic weapon five-month-old kitten, but he survived thanks to timely surgery on the spine has got a chance for a full recovery.
Learned from the body of a kitten 9 metal pellets from airguns volunteer Sergey Santorin named the animal Cartridge.
The man has posted several videos showing that the kitten has learned to walk independently. While he can’t control one foot, but perfect moves and three. Cartridge even learned to jump on the bed and cage for him to leave treats.
“To the Cartridge again began to walk, I dealt with it — had a massage, arranged swimming sessions, motivated to run. New home Cartridge I’m not looking. He’ll be staying with me“, — said Sergey Shakhtorin.
