Shot on an animal and threatened the neighbors that is known about the shooter who killed 7 people in Texas
The man who arranged the mass shooting in Western Texas on Saturday, August 31, was identified as 36-year-old Seth ATOR, truck driver who was fired for a couple of hours before the tragedy. ATOR was killed by police at the crime scene.
Initially, the police were looking for two potential fighters. But after ATOR was shot, officials said that the threat no longer exists. Now investigators say they are confident he acted alone, writes Heavy.
According to reports Federal officials during a shooting on Saturday killed seven people and also a shooter. More than 20 people were injured, several were in critical condition. Was wounded three employees of law enforcement bodies and military men — their lives are out of danger.
What is known about the gunman?
1. Seth ATOR worked as a truck driver, but was dismissed a few hours before the shooting
The New York Times, citing law enforcement sources reported that on the morning of the shooting ATOR was fired from her job at the trucking company. The reason was not announced, officials said that the motive for the shooting is unknown.
Edition found only one LinkedIn page associated with the name Atora. The report says that this man worked as a truck driver in Midland, Texas, but the name of a nonexistent company. Also the editors have not found a valid driver’s licence in the name of Atora in the relevant databases. It is also reported that once when applying for work ATOR failed a background check.
2. The neighbor claims that the ATOR threatened her with a rifle a few weeks before the shooting
According to KMID-TV, September 1, FBI agents raided the house of Seth Atora. Property records show he bought quite a lot of land at market value 9260 dollars on Cavalli-circle in Odessa, Texas, in January 2018. While he lived in a mobile home, more like a shed, the newspaper notes. Neighbors said that the street is a relatively new facility previously consisted of mobile homes. The man confirmed that ATOR lived there, and called the shooter “a quiet man who bothered no one”.
The other neighbor, quite different memories of Atore. Veronica Alonzo told CNN that the ATOR was yelling at her a few weeks before shooting “because she left the garbage in a nearby dumpster”. Alonzo said ATOR walked up to her house, holding a rifle. She explained that after this incident she called the police, but none of the staff came from the fact that their street was hard to find — the address does not appear on GPS.
Alonzo added that she saw ATOR night fired his weapon at the animal. She also told CNN that the house of Atora was no running water or electricity.
3. In 2001, the ATOR pleaded guilty to a criminal offense
According to a search of criminal history on the website of the Department of public safety Texas, Seth ATOR was charged with “criminal trespass” on August 3, 2001 in McLennan County, Texas. It was a misdemeanor of class B.
Then he was charged with a second offence for evading arrest. From the record shows that in February 2002, the Author pleaded guilty and received 24 months probation. The website does not give details about the reasons for the arrest. The case was listed as “deferred judgement”. In Texas this is a type of probation in which a conviction is not recorded in the data on convictions of a person.
4. Parents Atora live in San Antonio; he graduated from high school in East-Central Texas
Search shows that Seth ATOR was born 27 September 1982. KVII-TV reported that the ATOR was born in the County of Potter and lived in Amarillo in childhood. The ABC KXXV-TV reported that the ATOR graduated from high school Lorena in 2000.
His parents are Debra sue Warren and Dennis Keith ATOR. They married in 1978 and divorced in 1987, according to figures obtained through Department of health of the state of Texas.
Express news San Antonio announced that the parents of Atora seem to live together in the West San Antonio. Newspaper reporter knocked at the front door. Someone heard him say through the door: “No comment, go away”, but the doors did not open.
Records show that Atora had a sister Elissa Breen, who died in 2015.
5. ATOR was armed with an assault rifle
Police say the shooting started after the car Atora stopped on the highway between Midland and Odessa. According to the Department of public safety of Texas, the driver of the car was Golden. He “sent a rifle in the rear window of his car and fired several shots in the direction of patrol division traffic services”. Officials said that the weapon was a rifle the AR-type.
One of the two servants of law and order ATOR shot and killed, a second wounded, and hastened to leave. The police confirmed that the ATOR was arrested for violation of traffic rules, in particular “the absence of a warning signal”.
Police in Odessa said that the ATOR continued to fire from his moving vehicle at random people when he drove through Midland and Odessa. He abandoned the car and hijacked a truck with the US postal service, having shot dead the driver of Mary Granados.
ATOR then went to the cinema in Odessa. In the Parking lot at the theater, the police had him cornered. During a firefight ATOR was killed.
The chief of police of Odessa Michael Gerke on Saturday evening confirmed that at least 5 people were killed in the shooting and that another 20 people were injured. Overnight the death toll rose to 7 people plus the shooter himself.
Later, the police Department Midland confirmed that they are looking for two suspects. They believed that one driving a small gold car “Toyota”, and the second driving a stolen mail truck. However, it turned out that Seth ATOR acted alone. Chief Gerke told the journalists that after the ATOR was shot at Cinergy, there were no victims, what made the police come to the conclusion that there was only one shooter.
The tragedy in Odessa and Midland was the second mass shooting in Texas in just four weeks. 3 Aug the attack occurred in El Paso, during which in Walmart was shot and killed 22 people.
On Sunday morning, the President trump thanked the law enforcement officers and those who gave first aid to people in Texas. He condemned the action as “still a very sick man.” On Saturday evening, Vice-President of Pence spoke to reporters and stressed that “all the resources of the Federal government” are in Texas to assist.
The former mayor of San Antonio and presidential candidate Julian Castro urged to tighten gun laws. Presidential candidate Beto O’rourke, a native of El Paso, especially actively speaking out after the mass shootings at the beginning of August, did not restrain his emotions. He published the video of his speech with a group of voters in Virginia, in which he said: “We do not know motivation. But here’s what we know: it’s p***y”.
