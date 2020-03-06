Should you buy food in the American food trucks: the view of an immigrant
Restaurants on wheels or food trucks are widely known in the United States, but the true is they are the usual points cheap street food or after all, no wonder they call them restaurants? Found out the author of the blog That American Life on “Yandex.Zen”.
Hereinafter in the first person.
The history of mobile food started in the US long before the streets food trucks, or restaurants on wheels. In the second half of the 17th century in New Amsterdam (the former name of new York), you can find street food vendors, and the first booths selling hot dogs appeared in the 19th century.
Those food trucks that we know today are relatively young invention. It all started with the sale of ice cream in the 1950s, and in 1974, Raul Martinez converted one of these vans to a restaurant on wheels, where they prepared the tacos.
At first, the food trucks were pretty safe option for those who could not dare to open a full-fledged restaurant and didn’t want to spend a lot of money for repairs and rent, especially not being sure whether it is a successful institution.
To date, this reason has added one more: street food has become very popular in the community, and the mobility of food trucks helps when you need to deliver this food in the best place.
In 2019 in the United States, there were more than 23,000 food trucks, and the total value of this business was estimated at approximately $1 billion. it is Noteworthy that regulated this sector of services is quite strict, so food trucks in the U.S. are not considered to be a dubious eatery with food of low quality.
The owners of the vans are required to undergo regular inspections, and the results of this test, the law must be placed in front of the buyers. If the total score is low, then the food-Trak simply close to fix all bugs, and for willful violations and may impose fines.
Historically, the van was associated with a rapid and easy to prepare food such as hot dogs or tacos, for example, but later increased choice, and now on American streets there are tracks where you can enjoy fresh soup, barbecue, dumplings (Oriental dumplings), pancakes, seafood, sushi, pok, salads, Shawarma and much more.
Based on this diversity, food may cost differently. For example, in the food truck Taco Dollar in Inglewood, you can buy tacos for only $1,50, and Luke’s Lobster offers hot dogs with lobster for $17-23.
Food trucks in the U.S. are not considered by some dubious form of catering. Eat here different categories of people: representatives of the working class, hipsters, poor and not poor students, “white collar”.
Some of the food trucks was so successful that even moved into the category traditional restaurants. A good example of such a history can serve as Kogi Korean BBQ, whose owner, Roy Choi, was one of the founders of the culture of street food in the United States and today is a well-known California restaurateur.
Food trucks is an important part of American food service that should be explored during a visit to the United States.
The original column published in the blog That American Life on “Yandex.Zen”.
ForumDaily is not responsible for the content of blogs and may not share the author’s point of view. If you want to become an author column, send your material to kolonka@forumdaily.com
