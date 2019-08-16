Show in Russian and lobster festival: how to spend a weekend in the USA (August 9-11)
Summer is in full swing, and a major American city full of interesting activities for those who like different types of guests of all ages. We have compiled a list of the brightest events of the upcoming weekend.
So, in new York city’s restaurant Week, and there will be Sand show in Russian language.
Miami this weekend will turn into a real Paradise for gourmets. Here you can visit the lobster Festival in Key West or enjoy unique ice cream at the Museum of discovery and science.
In Los Angeles don’t miss the Festival of tea and enjoy the unforgettable atmosphere of a vintage drive-in theater.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area will visit the Russian language about the gold rush, as well as the kite Festival in the Park Presidio.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]