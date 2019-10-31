Show of vintage cars and Halloween at the zoo: how to spend a weekend in Miami (Nov 1-3)
What: Halloween at the zoo
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: Zoological Wildlife Foundation 16225 SW 172nd Ave, Miami, FL 33187
Read more: Zoo, Zoological Wildlife Foundation invites everyone to celebrate Halloween during the weekend.
All visitors in costume can participate in the contest and win exciting prizes, and learn incredible facts about animals.
Cost: From $0.
What: Exhibition of works by Yayoi Kusama
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami 61 NE 41st St, Miami 33137
Read more: This multi-sensory exhibition of works by famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, particularly sculptural installation from the series Kusama “All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins”.
Legendary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama with the help of mirrors creates an endless room. Because of mirrors that are equipped with all the walls, floor and ceiling of the room, it seems that the space of the room simply has no boundaries.
Guidelines for visual binding, which only increase the effect of infinity, of steel multi-colored LEDs. In the absence of overhead lights, these diodes create a wonderful ambiance to the room. Man, got there, looks like he’s in a magical world populated by millions of lights that change color and position. And the picture is completely changed, it is only the person to slightly change his position in space or angle, and led color.
Cost: $15.
What: zombie House
When: Friday-Sunday, November 1-3.
Where: FunDimension in Wynwood 2129 Northwest 1st Court Miami, FL 33127
Details: Spend your Halloween in the zombie house. Except the zombies are waiting for you haunted house, lots of fun. Everyone is welcome to come in zombie costumes and costumes of other characters.
Cost: $0-15.
What: Halloween Celebration
When: Friday, November 1 from 18:00.
Where: Rumbar 455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Read more: Celebrate your Halloween in an unforgettable atmosphere — among the ghouls, zombies, vampires and ghouls. It offers a terrible bloody cocktails, themed face painting.
Be sure to come in costume to all the “evil spirits” present at the party took you for her.
Cost: Free.
What: Party in the style of ‘strange cases’
When: Friday, November 1 from 18:00.
Where: The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Read more: Spend Halloween in the style of the beloved series of “Very strange things”.
Guests will find an incredible costume contest, you can participate both individually and in groups. Choose your favorite character, wear a costume and participate in the contest. The prize for best costume is $1000.
Cost: $20.
What: the Concert-a tribute to John Williams
When: Friday, November 1 from 19:30.
Where: Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center, 10910 SW 17th St, Miami, FL 33172
Read more: John Williams (John Towner Williams) is an American composer and conductor, one of the most successful film composers in history. During his career, Williams has written the music for such famous films as “home Alone” “home Alone 2: Lost in new York”, “Jaws”, “Superman”, “Alien,” “Indiana Jones and the raiders of the lost ark”, “Schindler’s List”, “Jurassic Park”, the epic “Star wars”, “Harry Potter” and many others. Also, Williams has created music for four Olympic games, numerous television series and concert rooms.
Cost: $5-20.
What: a free Saturday at the railroad Museum
When: Saturday, November 2 from 11:00.
Where: Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 S. W. 152nd Street, Miami, Florida 33177
Read more: railroad Museum Gold Coast Miami invites you to free admission on the first Saturday of the month.
Holiday for the whole family in a wonderful atmosphere of riding on locomotives of different models and games from LEGO.
In addition, this is a good opportunity to visit the interesting Museum and look at a classic model trains stored in it.
The event from 11:00 to 16:00.
Cost: Free.
What: day of the dead
When: Saturday, 2 November from 15:00.
Where: Yumbrella Food Hall 5701 Sunset Drive #Ste 194 South Miami, FL 33143
Read more: day of the dead (El Día de Muertos) is a holiday dedicated to the memory of the dead, held annually November 1 and 2 in various countries around the world. According to legend, the souls of dead relatives visit home. The tradition dates back to the Mayan and Aztec, who brought gifts to the goddess Mictlantecuhtli and erecting wall depicting skulls — tzompantli.
In celebration of Day of the Dead offers the performance of various Mexican groups and themed entertainment.
Cost: Free.
What: Show of vintage cars
When: Sunday, 3 November
Where: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33157
More info: This is the place where every car tells its own story, as they will gather lovers of classical music from all over the country. You will be able to see the most popular models of cars from different times, meet with some of the famous drivers and auto experts watch the process of car restoration, as well as a detailed demo of some machines. In addition, the event will be held fair of products, tools and services necessary to maintain the shape of your own car.
The show will feature a multitude of cars, including rare Museum specimens.
Cost: $7-15.
What: international food festival
When: Sunday, November 3, from 12:00.
Where: German American Social Club of Greater Miami 11919 Southwest 56th Street Miami, FL 33175
More info: food Festival — a breathtaking Paradise for gourmets with the participation of leading representatives in the field of cooking. They offer a great variety of food and drinks.
All guests will be offered delicious tastings, which are sure to expand culinary horizons, awesome new products, exclusives and the latest trends in the culinary field.
In addition, the festival will feature world-renowned chefs, and all guests will be able to participate in contests and win exciting prizes.
Cost: $10.
