‘Show UFO!’: more than 1 million people gathered to storm the secret ‘Area 51’ in Nevada
More than a million people in the US are going to storm a military base “Area 51” in Nevada, where presumably carried out experimental tests of weapons systems. People need to show them the aliens. The announcement of the meeting published in the Facebook. The idea has gained such a scale that the US air force was forced to respond.
The event is scheduled for September 20, 2019, at the time of this writing, he was joined by more than 1.2 million people, yet the same set a mark “interested,” writes RTVi.
In the description of the community said they would meet in the tourist center “Area 51” and will discuss the further route.
“If we run as fast as Naruto, we’ll be faster than their bullets. Let’s look at the aliens,” said the organizers.
According to CNN, the community appeared on Facebook shortly after a group of U.S. senators received a secret message about the collision of the U.S. Navy with an unidentified flying object.
Area 51 is in Nevada at 134 km North-West of Las Vegas. U.S. authorities in 2013 alone acknowledge its existence. Presumably, on the basis of the test aircraft of a new type, which after the approval of the U.S. air force or the CIA, are being tested at other sites.
To 2013 for several decades, the military base was classified, and this has led to many conspiracy theories. For example, many believe that they are studying aliens and UFOs, and develop means of weather control or technology of time travel and teleportation.
The local idea of a joke the release of aliens has become a major Internet meme, which covered more than 2 million people and reached even to the U.S. Navy, said a New Time.
Area 51 has long been known to fans of conspiracy — it is from this military base linked UFOs over Earth, and there, according to the theories, set up experiments on the aliens.
About “Area 51” you can find a lot of conjecture and speculation, conspiracy theories also play in “Futurama”, “simpsons”, “x-files” and other films and games.
It’s been almost 3 weeks and wishing for more than 2 million: of which 1, 3 noted that they will go and more than 1 million indicated that are interested in the event. The prank apparently began to spiral out of control: the number of memes and jokes exceeded all standards, and some people even began to come up with realistic plans of attack.
A separate meme has become a joke about an alien who was saved from the “Area 51”: “My alien asks for a password from Wifi”.
Some editions even have written notes with tips on how to get to the military base and where to stay nearby. And no wonder — for example Connie West, one of the owners of the hotel near the “Area 51” told me that her phone hasn’t stopped buzzing.
She wouldn’t be surprised if someone really wants to get on base, but hopes that it will still be a joke.
The theme became so popular that it had to react even to representatives of the U.S. air force. According to the Washington Post, they said that they are “aware” of the assault and advised guests “not to try to get into the area of training professionals.”