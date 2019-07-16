Showdown live: producer Bari Alibasov beat in the Studio his girlfriend (video)
The notorious Russian producer Bari Alibasov, who some time ago was allegedly poisoned by the cleaning of pipes the MOLE, attacked with fists on his girlfriend Leanne during the filming of the program “Let them talk” on the Russian propaganda channel. About it writes gazeta. EN.
The issue shows with the participation of Alibasov went on the air July 15 under the title “tried to hide Bari Alibasov, posing as the victim of poisoning”.
The publication reports that the producer has angered the woman’s words that all his troubles began after his marriage to Lydia Fedoseeva-Shukshina.
“For her respect? We must honor the memory of her husband, and not to wander in 82 years. The famous Director! I do not pour the mud. The dirt she pours on himself,” shouted the friend Alibasov.
In response, the producer Alibasov went to the vine, grabbed her face and tried to compress it. The woman, in turn, began to shout: “what are You doing?!”
Then she grabbed up the phone, burst into tears and ran from the room. The moderator posed the question of why Alibasov raised his hand to the woman he insulted.
“Didn’t you? And he poured the whole vile… slop. Not the mouth, and the trash!” — exclaimed Alibasov.
As we know, Bari Alibasov and Lidia Fedoseeva-Shukshina was married in 2018 after years of Dating. Alibasova at the time was 71, Fedoseeva-Shukshina — 80 years. Relatives of the actress reacted negatively to her marriage, and granddaughter Fedoseeva-Shukshina Anna Tregubenko has sold her apartment.
In early June Alibasov was hospitalized with burns to internal organs. It was reported that he accidentally drank cleaning fluid for pipes “Mole”. He was discharged from the hospital two weeks later.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Barry Alibasov criticized his son and the PR Director, who allegedly “cashed in” at his expense. They accused people producer called “sick”.
