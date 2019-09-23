Showed a photo of the restyled BMW 5 Series G30
Production BMW 5 series in the back G30 actively even 2017.
The changes will affect the back of the model, but some spy shots don’t tell. However, the tradition of change tells us that the new cars always get a new rear optics. Perhaps the style of lights will be the same as on many other models.
There is the likelihood of the hybrid model 545e xDrive — it will be driven by the same motor as the sedan 745е. The output of the unit will be 375 horsepower.
Hybrid “seven” got the engine to 3 liters, an outstanding 286 horsepower. Also in the engine range is the electric motor on the 113 horsepower. In General, the system produces 394 horsepower. If we talk about fuel consumption, it will be about two liters per 100 kilometers. A single charge the car will be enough for about 50 km.