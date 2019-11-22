Showed elite rooming house: the husband of Lolita Milavskaya disgraced for $ 200 (photos)
Husband Russian singer Lolita Milavskaya Dmitry Ivanov, who previously revealed a new apartment, disgraced.
Writes kp.ru what Ivanov called the new “family nest”, was an elite rooming house rented for meetings with mistresses.
Is this the apartment is 14 000 rubles ($219). The publication notes that, perhaps for Ivanova for a few hours of shooting rented an apartment Andrei Malakhov, in which the husband and Lolita and boasted a new life with his mistress.
Interestingly, in these apartments Malakhov often shoots his characters. Recently, in a similar housing removed Natalia Vetlitskaya.
We will remind that Ivanov and IBA divorce is scandalous enough, spraying each other with mud.
The singer unveiled the intimate correspondence of the young husband with his mistress, he accused her of hacking into the email.
We note that recently there was a video in which the Palladium gets rid of the gift Ivanova — carpet icons. “Take it out, I cut it not the whole” — ironically the Lo. But, it seems to hang a rug on my wall Ivanov yet.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter