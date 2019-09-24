Showed the chest at the UN General Assembly: daughter trump was criticized for incorrectly selected bra…
The daughter of the President of the United States Donald trump and his legal adviser Ivanka shocked the participants of the UN General Assembly, which takes place these days in new York. This writes MK.
The publication indicates that a well-known fashionista, fashion designer, model and now aspiring politician killed outright audience with her outfit. And it wasn’t the most designer clothes, but in her “lack”.
So, appeared in social networks and media photos Ivanka appeared in a elegant skirt with floral print and embroidery, stylish black “boats” and a blue blouse with a formal cut. One problem: under the blouse as if there was lingerie and big bust, 37-year-old blonde chained universal views.
Ivanka at the UN. I don’t know where to start. pic.twitter.com/2e1ZJTb6Bh
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) September 24, 2019.
The shots from behind it is seen that underwear on the assistant to the American leader still had noticeable stood out the seams of the bra. However, it was, apparently, the model without cups and lace that does not obscure any of the anatomical “irregularities” intimate parts of the body.
I really don’t care about what Ivanka wears. If she wants to show everyone the outline of her nipples, good for her. It’s not shame-worthy.
Profiting from Chinese slave labor and enabling the most treasonous criminal in American history – that’s shame-worthy. pic.twitter.com/8h3hvxBttG
— Sergio (@ResisterSiano) on 23 September 2019.
Ivanka herself has not responded to the criticism. In Instagram she posted photos and videos of events, choosing, however, those, which its appearance is not so Frank.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump. According to Pelosi, made by trump’s actions “seriously violated the Constitution”.
