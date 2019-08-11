Shower schedule: when is the best time to wash
As it turned out, water treatments can help improve sleep and feel vigor in all day. For this you need to follow a few simple rules.
In the publication Mеdical News Today published the results of the research of American scientists who have calculated the ideal time to water procedures. Their conclusions are made after analyzing more than 5300 scientific works concerning sleep and connection with the body temperature. Into account a number of indicators, both subjective and objective. For example: the feeling after waking up, time of falling asleep, duration of sleep, number of awakenings, sleep phase.
As it turned out, it is best to take a bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime. Preferably within an hour. If you take a shower, it is best to choose a warm, almost cool water. Water into the tub, you can pour the hot. But to take a bath it is recommended that no more than 15 minutes.
Scientists explain that water procedures help to cool the body and improve the blood circulation of the limbs. After bath or shower body synchronized with the processes in the body adjust the temperature.
This will help you fall asleep faster, sleep better and better sleep. According to some studies, in which experiments were conducted with the volunteers, those who regularly take a bath or shower before bedtime, note the improvement in sleep quality and your well-being in the morning and throughout the day.