Shower, toilet and paper: why are the toilet habits of the West the rest of the world considers weird
For people living in Western countries, things like a morning shower, use toilet paper and the toilet — a matter of course. But from the point of view of most of the world such habits is something strange. And not very hygienic.
In 2010, scientists from the University of British Columbia pointed to the fact that research in the field of psychology have a major drawback: they are based on data collected exclusively in a Western, educated, industrialized, rich, democratic — and very strange — society, BBC reports.
The authors of these studies somehow believe that their findings are applicable to people anywhere in the world. But, as discovered by University scholars, members of Western society are actually the least representative, if we want to make some generalizations about the whole of humanity.
From the point of view of the rest of the world they are strange. In many ways. For example, in what is referred to in today’s article.
“We, the Arabs, when going on a journey should be confident in the fact that we are three things — passport, a thick wad of cash and a portable bidet,” joked Egyptian comedian he was ANAS Bassam Youssef, speaking in June in Britain. While he swung the prop the hose so-called sattava (crane, operated by the touch of a finger — Approx. translator) and wondered: “what I don’t understand. You guys live in one of the most developed countries of the world. But when it comes to your ass — you are greatly lagging behind.”
Many would agree with Youssef. Typical of the inhabitants of the West the habit to wipe the toilet (instead of wash) — looks mysterious to those who live, for example, in India or the Middle East.
Water cleans better than paper. Of course, the modern toilet paper is all the same not fragments of pottery (which was sometimes used by the ancient Greeks) or corn on the cob (the former in the course of the American colonists), but the water is still gentle.
The inhabitants of many countries conclude his toilet cleaning. Including in some States the so-called Western world — for example, in Finland or Argentina. But in France, which we owe the word “bidet”, this habit has gradually fallen out of use.
And still, the West relies heavily on the toilet paper. Large fans live in the US and Britain. These two countries are the most influential in all that relates to modern toilet culture, points out in his book “Dressing room” architectural historian Barbara Penner.
In fact, the Anglo-American dressing trends at the time, so widely spread around the world that in the 1920s it was called “sanitary imperialism”.
However, these trends did not penetrate everywhere. To use water, for example, prefer in many predominantly Muslim countries since in Islam to purify water. (However, the highest religious Council of Turkey in 2015, issued a fatwa authorizing Muslims to use toilet paper, to use the water is not possible.)
A famous modern Japanese toilets are amazing in their adaptability, provides an opportunity to wash and dry.
Employee of the Australian government Zul Othman explored how in different cultures people relate to the behavior in the bathroom. Othman found that some Australian Muslims have adapted the Western style and use toilet paper, followed by cleaning of water jugs, or with a portable bidet.
The same thing happens in countries with non-Islamic population. Astha Garg, Indian data analyst working for the last two years in the Bay area of San Francisco in the U.S., says that at first unsuccessfully searched in all the toilets of the usual plastic jug with elongated spout, and in the end she had to go for this accessory in the shop utensils belonging to her compatriots.
“Some of the Indians moved on to toilet paper,” she says, ” but many of us remain committed to water in all cases when possible. And when here in the US I’m going to visit Indian friends, I can almost always count on the fact that they find in the bathroom next to the toilet plastic water bottle or a special pitcher.”
Speaking about the Western habit of toilet paper, Zul Othman told how one of his classmates in Sheffield (England), when the toilet paper ran out, instead used a 20-pound banknote.
The family of podcaster and rock musician Kaiser Kuo, three years ago moved from Beijing to the United States. Kuo recalls how he was struck by how much toilet paper it takes the Americans (which confirms the status of the US as a nation that consumes such paper in the world).
ASTA Garg is also puzzling use of toilet paper. “Not immediately realize that it can later be discarded directly into the toilet, she says. — Because of this, the sewer clogged. I have the impression that every fourth clogged toilet”.
Toilet paper is widely used in China (in the end, that’s where paper was first invented). But American manufacturers and advertisers aggressively promoted the paper in the XX century.
For example, the British in the 1970s, enjoyed much more rigid paper than the one praised by the Americans. But America and are defeated.
Family Kuo found a compromise variant — toilet paper combined with wet wipes.
On the toilet or squatting?
The family reached a compromise and found one caller differences question: to use the toilet or Eastern toilets?
In China during the Han dynasty (206 BC – 220 ad) was made both with the regional differences. But in public restrooms across the country, dominated by way of “squatting”.
Today, by some estimates, two thirds of the population in the world makes it that way. And yet in the West stubbornly sit on your porcelain throne, although it is recognized that the posture of squatting — a more convenient and logical for this important cause.
Most British women admits that they have to go on different tricks, only to not touch the seat in public restrooms. When the posture of squatting, the problem is removed.
And from the point of view of the anatomy of the pose “squatting” simplifies the process, relieves excessive muscle tension and intestines.
Americans have long turned the toilet seat in the form of leisure. There are plenty of books specifically for reading in the toilet (short stories, riddles or jokes). Kaiser Kuo is surprised: “In China, parents tell their children: don’t read in the toilet! Earn hemorrhoids”.
The family of Kaiser Kuo came up to you with a small stool on which to put your feet while sitting on the toilet. “It imitates a pose “squatting,” explains Kuo, laughing. My wife is brilliant”.
Several companies have already quickly monetize the invention, offering to the Western market such toilet footstools. Have a Garg too.
Another solution to the problem is to offer people a choice. In some countries there are toilets with toilets and without. As said Othman, in his homeland of Malaysia in public restrooms is usually a third of the booths equipped for those who prefer Eastern toilet posture squatting. But, note, mostly, preference is given to water, not toilet paper.
Strange swimming
Ways of bathing also vary from culture to culture. “In the West there is a tendency to shower in the morning and do it every day, which in itself is strange,” muses Elizabeth Chow, a sociologist from Lancaster University, studying the habits of consumption of electricity and water.
On these habits at the time strongly influenced the post-war boom, when advertised different varieties of soap. Even American soap operas got their name because of the fact that they put a lot of such advertising.
Today the idea of using a different soap for different purposes — one for face, one for body, the third for washing — gradually leads to the idea that it is necessary to bathe more often.
Shower daily — it is quite a recent invention, indicates Show. A couple of generations ago in Britain, the standard practice was to take a bath once a week.
Of course, in many regions of the world and now (as in Britain decades ago) the water supply is unreliable and people have no possibilities to bathe often.
But the ubiquitous presence of water is not the only factor influencing these habits. Frequent bathing is a common thing and such, for example, very poor countries like Malawi, many people two or three times a day poured from a bucket, despite the constant shortages of water.
Many people in Ghana, the Philippines, Colombia and Australia also take a bath or shower several times a day. Does not imply washing the head every time, and in some cultures the washing of the feet.
Pouring actually saves water compared to a shower of high pressure. Moreover, this tradition is only indirectly related to the hot climate: for example, some Brazilians take a shower several times a day even in winter.
Today’s morning shower partly reflects people’s desire to clearly structure your day. (Current residents of the West believe that they have less time than before, despite the fact that working hours have decreased. In part, this is because the time of their day rigidly planned out.)
In addition, it is believed that a shower makes you more presentable in the eyes of others. It is, of course, not in order to wash away dirt and sweat, as before, because the nature of work has changed — today in the West, far fewer people engaged in manual or agricultural labor.
From the point of view of hygiene — it is important to shower daily? And when it is better to do morning or evening?
It is worth considering that frequent bathing in the shower dries the skin and hair (and this was the reason that many women wash their hair 1-2 times a week).
As for morning or evening shower — there are different opinions. Some insist that a shower in the morning invigorates and adjusts on a working harmony. On the other hand, an evening bath (as is customary, for example, in Japan) helps to relax before bedtime.
Of course, in different countries — different customs, so the trend is not universal. From the history of hygiene, we know that none of this habit remains in the culture forever — everything is changing together with the development of technology and of culture itself.
Perhaps in the future people in the West, showing its commitment to the protection of the environment, decide that they need to bathe once a week. Or replace your modern souls on the method of “bucket-mug”.
Perhaps someone saw how to use a bidet citizens of other countries will install it at home.
It may seem that dressing and bathing habits and customs depend on common sense, but they are largely formed by social conditions. In the end, everyone has to learn how to use the sauna, bidet or shower. And how to go to the toilet, parents show us at the very tender age — and not because it’s more convenient, but because they are so accustomed to.