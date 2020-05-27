Showers, thunderstorms and the threat of flooding, the U.S. hit a tropical storm Bertha
The second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season 2020 was formed on may 27, and quickly crashed into the coast a few days before the official start of the season — a storm Bertha made landfall in South Carolina, Fox News reports.
In the National center of hurricanes of the USA in Miami said Bertha, now a tropical depression, is about 65 miles (105 km) Northwest of Charleston, South Carolina. As of 14:00 EDT, the storm was moving to the North-West at a speed of 15 mph (24 km/h)after landfall along the coast of South Carolina in the form of a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 km/h).
“This tiny system, so it has managed to strengthen over the Gulf stream,” said senior meteorologist Fox News Janice Dean.
A tropical storm moved ashore near Charleston at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, nearly two hours after forecasters announced the storm formed. Warning the tropical storm was acting on the coast of South Carolina.
“In South Carolina will be a lot of rain,’ said Dean. — A lot of heavy precipitation and probability of thunderstorm.”
After moving over land, the storm will go inland through the Eastern and Northern part of South Carolina later Wednesday, may 27, and at night move in the West-Central part of North Carolina.
“It is expected that Bertha will weaken to a tropical depression after the release of inland and will become a residual phenomenon by the evening of 27 may,” said the NHC. Judging by the current schedule, it’s already happened:
Tropical storm winds extend up to 25 miles (40 km) from the storm center. Projected total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5-10 cm).
In the Eastern and Central areas of South Carolina, in West-Central and Eastern districts of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, there are isolated areas of rainfall up to 8 inches (20 cm).
“Heavy downpours will be the biggest threat, along with tropical storm winds along parts of the coast of South Carolina, said the NHC. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods”.
Two tropical storms formed in 2020, Arthur and Bertha, continued the trend of pre-season activity for the sixth consecutive year. The first storm with a name for the sixth time appear in may, while the start of the season is 1st of June. Bertha became the second such storm of the season, which promises to be eventful.
Tropical weather phenomenon has led to severe flooding in Florida
The streets in downtown Miami was turned into the channels on memorial Day, may 25, resulted in problems with the traffic on the roads — a tropical weather phenomenon has caused heavy rains and significant flooding in South Florida, writes Fox News.
The National hurricane center said that widespread showers and thunderstorms spread throughout Florida, the Bahamas and the Atlantic. Although it is expected that the weather system will not turn into a tropical depression or storm, forecasters will follow its movement up the East coast.
“We do not think that this phenomenon will have a name, however, will bring the threat of torrential rains on the East coast of Florida, including Cape Canaveral, said Janice Dean on may 26. Regardless of development, heavy rains can cause severe flooding over parts of southern and Central Florida, extending North to the coastal areas of northeastern Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina on may 26 and 27”.
A total of 2 to 6 inches (5-15 cm) of rain will help the drought situation in Florida, but also will cancel a lot of outdoors activities and can affect the SpaceX launch.
Hans Koenigsmann, Vice President of SpaceX, told the Associated Press that the team start control will use the global weather conditions and patterns to determine if it is safe to run.
“If we are to cooperate, the gods of weather, he said, the takeoff will occur at 16:33”.
The launch window, SpaceX is a fraction of a second.
In a special tropical weather forecast published by the NHC, forecasters said gusty winds can create severe conditions at sea and also life-threatening flows and currents in the surf along the coast of Eastern Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina throughout the day on may 27.
The celebration of memorial Day in South Florida was marred by the weather — strong storms brought flooding across the city. Eyewitnesses say that the water flow into machine, and any movement of the car directed the flow of water to neighboring cars.
In addition to flooding, forecasters said in Miami observed a tornado with winds up to 85 mph (137 km/h), overturned some of the trees.
In the Centre of weather forecasting (WPC) National weather service (NWS) said system providing inclement weather in South Florida, may 27, will move to South Carolina that can bring rain to the coast of Georgia and South Carolina.
SpaceX has prepared at least two of the rescue ship and two military cargo plane ready for takeoff in Florida. Additional aircraft will be placed in new York and England, to help with any potential rescue of the astronauts from the water, said the program Manager of commercial crew NASA’s Kathy Lueders.
Broadcast of the launch on the Russian language look at the ForumDaily.
If SpaceX does not launch on Wednesday, an attempt will repeat on Saturday.
