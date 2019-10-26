Shown futuristic hot-rod at the price of a Bentley
A small Dutch company has released a unique car in honor of the 70th anniversary of the founder of the company. The Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 partly made of carbon fiber and will appear in a limited number at the price of more 180 thousand dollars.
Lightweight sports car was designed for the founder Joop Donkervoort, and equipped with 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine producing 415 HP and 383 Nm (520 Nm) of torque. Transmission of force to the rear wheels carries a five-speed manual transmission with a low compression ratio and a new differential.
Among the key improvements made for the D8 GTO-JD70 — new exhaust system, adjustable front and rear sway bars and adjustable shock absorbers with three positions.
More than 95 percent of car body made of carbon fiber, with the result that the total weight is less than 700 kg.
“JD70 has gone beyond normal measures of acceleration, braking and turning. This machine is a distillation of everything we know and everything we learned on the track and the race track since the days of tracks and calls with clients, and, of course, from their own ideas about what should be a luxury car for his driver.”
Will be released only 70 copies of the D8 GTO-JD70 at a price of Euro 636 163 (181 $ 240).