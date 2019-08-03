Shown images of the new compact SUV Maserati
The concern FCA intends to return to profitability well-known brand, so Maserati will soon release several new models including a compact crossover.
Both old and new report talking about the new “D-UV”, which will stand on the step below the existing Levante in the brand lineup. Artists have tried to present a new product from Maserati by posting your renders on the Network.
While the length of the Levante is 5 003 mm , his “younger brother”, was reported to be somewhat shorter, approximately 4 700 mm. In its basis the same Giorgio platform, which is used in Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
It is expected that the German competitor to the Macan will be offered with both rear and all-wheel drive, and the movement is driven by a 2.9-liter V6 turbo from the Quadrifoglio models with a capacity of more than 500 HP
It is expected that Maserati with Ferrari engine will be built in 2021 or 2022. The above road map of the product from 2018 included interesting information, as D-UV was specified with the logo of a PHEV, which means that the work is an all-electric powerplant.
According to another report, the automaker is also working on a system of Autonomous driving in the third tier.
It is too early to talk about the prices, but needless to say, the new SUV will be cheaper Maserati Levante, which is estimated from 76 980 dollars.