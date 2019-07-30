Shows the most unusual classic Skoda with sports bodywork
Skoda S 110 R is not in vain called the “Porsche of the East”. Along with the Russian “Lada” it is undoubtedly an unforgettable classic.
Anyone who in the GDR possessed imported Skoda S 110 R, automatically stood in the road hierarchy. Sports coupes with 4-cylinder 4-technam the engine power of 52 HP and volume in 1107 cubic centimeters of displacement keeping pace with the rapid Russian Lada. So the nickname “Porsche of the East” is justified.
From today’s point of view, if you stand out then the realities of the market of the GDR, 52 “ponies” is pretty weak. Double the number of cylinders and double the power speaks for itself. In the Skoda the action takes the rear engine setup and split bridge. Thanks to these technologies in S 110 R can drive on the Saxon or Thuringian country roads. Inside freely fit four adults. In the front trunk will fit only the flat suitcase. The second can be put between the rear seat and the body. To transport the furniture is not enough. But for daily commute and family trips S 110 R – that is necessary.
Even visually Skoda S 110 R is the dream car. The long slope of the roof and air intakes at the sides lend a resemblance to the limo. Pens, retractable door, also fascinating. But that potential Skoda S 110 R is not exhausted. Actually the car came to light only thanks to the tenacity of engineers. It was collected at the branch in Kvasiny, and the production was much slower than I would like. As a consequence, S 110 R was considered a rare and expensive car.
However, there is a machine and your weaknesses – they will quickly rust. Parts for it are rare, and from 50 thousand produced at the plant in Germany, for example, was only 500. So if you have any desire to acquire Skoda S 110 R, best buy in the Czech Republic, where the car is considered a national Shrine.