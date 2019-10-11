Shows the updated Geely Emgrand X7
The updated crossover will receive a number of changes.
The Chinese company presented an updated Vision of the X6, which is known on the market under the name Emgrand X7. Crossover has updated optics, three-dimensional radiator grille and the other bumper. Changes were made to the back, where you can celebrate new LED lights, bumper and exhaust pipes.
In the interior of the new Geely Emgrand X7 appeared redesigned front panel, Central console and other door cards. Also new is a different steering wheel, gear selector and increased to 10.25 inch multimedia monitor.
Updated Geely Vision X6 is equipped with 1.4-litre power unit with a capacity of 141 HP, which can be equipped with a manual transmission or a CVT.