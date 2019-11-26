Shy Selena Gomez knows how to Shine
The audience held its breath when, on 24 November, Selena Gomez appeared in a neon green mini dress on the red carpet show at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles! The singer, who had 2 changes of wardrobe during her performances, showed off her amazing figure to the audience.
Selena Gomez surely has raised the bar for today’s fashion at the American Music Awards. The singer, 27, appeared on the red carpet in a bright neon green mini-dress from Versace (spring 2020) with a very interesting design. The dress was allegedly gathered front with gold buttons, but a three-dimensional flounced to see it was complicated. Also, the tone of the dress were picked up classic pumps high heels. This outfit is emphasized not only the perfect figure of Selene, but her great even tan.
Hair, which the star chose for this event was more than modest. However, she incredibly suits her new haircut Bob, which so beautifully frames the face. The ends of her hair, the color of the chocolate was slightly curled at the bottom. Makeup singer was also quite restrained, but no less attractive. Twinkling eyes of the Village jumped out of the autumn colours of brown, orange maroon. Of the ornaments she picked out two silver chains with diamonds.
It’s a big night for Selena who opened the show at the American Music Awards in her first live televised performance in two years. She sang two new released in October the song “Lose You to Love Me”, a slower, relationship-inspired track, followed by the shock rate “Look At Her Now”. The whole crowd sang along with her when she performed an emotional track, dressed in a skintight black dress. Although she did not disclose the meaning of these two songs, fans speculated that they seem to have been inspired by her romantic relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. “Lose You To Love Me” Selena recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 is her first track that did it.
Then Selena dressed in sultry white jumpsuit with silver gems to fulfill the second new song of the new “Look At Her Now”. Previously, she performed at the AMA show in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and these performances were always at the highest level.
A few days before the big show Selena announced the official release date of his second solo album. Entry 13-track debut on 10 January 2020, but currently it is available for pre-order called SG2. It is unclear whether SG2 temporary or permanent name of the new album, which is a continuation of the Revival in 2015.