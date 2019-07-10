Shy’s chest and covers her hands: Shiloh Jolie-pitt prepares for a final sex change
Daughter 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old brad pitt Zahara and Shiloh — have long and close enough to communicate with actress Millie Bobby brown. Recently, the offspring of the famous couple and the star of the “Very strange activities” was noticed on a walk in Los Angeles, writes Woman.ru.
The company walked in the company of a bodyguard hired by a Hollywood star.
Fans of the family Jolie-pitt then said: the male, which, according to rumors, first made friends with Millie, was very relaxed. But her sister constantly covered Breasts with his hands and tried to be a little bit of distance.
Watching the girl, they noticed her behavior is a clear indication that Shiloh increasingly uncomfortable feeling in your body and finally preparing for a sex change.
As you know, the girl from the age of three was dressed only in men’s clothes, and at 9 years old, asked the parents to call himself John. This revealed that 13-year-old Shiloh for a year taking hormone pills to become even more like a boy, and later a sex change.
“Shiloh has never felt like a girl. So at the age of 12 years and with the support of her parents she began taking hormones to change appearance in accordance with their gender identity”, said anonymous.
The Network has decided that Angelina has the right to support Shiloh in this complicated decision, but to some extent she is responsible for it, because really wanted to be “cool mom” and let his children: they could stay up late, watch movies for adults, drink alcohol and even to swear, and to “experiment” with your body.
As you know, Shiloh is the firstborn of Jolie and pitt, if we talk about their biological children. After a divorce, the actor is continuing to see not only the eldest daughter, but with a 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Paxam, 14-year-old Zaharau and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
As previously reported “FACTS”, brad pitt is unhappy that his daughter dressed and shorn like a boy. If the mother supports the aspiration of Shiloh to Express herself, then pitt, who grew up in an ultraconservative family of Baptists, do not like her desire to dress up in clothes of the opposite sex and he refuses “to accept her choice of wardrobe.” While pitt supports the struggle for the rights of sexual minorities and advocates for the legalization of gay marriage
