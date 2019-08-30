Sick Boris Moiseev forced to sell the property
The once popular Russian singer Boris Moiseev, who was left partially paralyzed after a second stroke, was in a deplorable condition. 65-year-old singer have not played that previously brought him a decent income. The actor is spending a lot of money to rehabilitate and maintain their physical condition. He is forced to radically change their queries and save.
As reported by KP, Boris Moiseev sells the property. Doctors managed to literally snatch the artist from the hands of death: he had cardiac arrest, he went into a coma, was on a ventilator.
But Moses was able to recover and even returned to the stage. Gradually he ceased to pay attention to the recommendations of physicians, worked a lot, started Smoking and was able to roll with friends.
In 2015 mosaic suffered a second stroke, the consequences of which were far more serious.
Also “FACTS” he wrote about the urgent hospitalization of the Ukrainian boxer, now a TV presenter and fitness trainer of Vyacheslav Uzelkov, who previously suffered a stroke.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter