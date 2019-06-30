“Sick of the Boobs”: Nastya Kamenskikh was criticized for display of the charms
Famous Ukrainian singer and judge of X-Factor Nastya Kamensky shared hot photos from the shooting of the first episode.
In his Instagramона posted a picture directly from behind the judges table, putting on a show his chest, which seems to have increased in size after the honeymoon.
This time Nastia was a slinky dress that she tried on without underwear.
To make the shot more dramatic, the singer stood up from the chair, I bulge ass and put their charms closeup. When this sent the lens sexy look.
Traditionally, users marveled by the beauty of the stars: “it is Illegal to be so beautiful, but good for you comply with the law”, “Goddess!”, “Nastya, Nastya… Oh God, how beautiful!”, “Beauty country”, “Beauty”, “Mathew, T. viglyadish just super.”
But there were among the followers and those who protested the frequent demonstration of the singer their charms.
“Lord, Potap do it on the weekend, and personally, I think the oversight is hard, pokes its advantages into every cell”, “I’m Sick and tired of the Boobs and pop, was a better opinion of You”, “PR is a good thing, but the advantages You does not add. Unsubscribe”, “Better give birth to children, and it will be too late, guideliness”, “Fu horse”, — they wrote in the comments.
As previously reported “FACTS” Nastya Kamensky provoked a new round of rumors about her pregnancy. The reason for this was as singer in a Network, in which she put a new photo which fans considered provocative because in the picture it is clearly visible that Nastya Kamensky pregnant.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter