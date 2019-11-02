Sickness a car crash in Russia for the first time confirmed that the actress has cancer
In Russia for the first time openly confirmed that the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk cancer. The rumors that the “nanny Vika” recovering from cancer, went long ago, but the family and friends of the actress preferred not to speak directly about the diagnosis. Now, colleagues of her husband Zavorotnyuk organized an outdoor fundraising to help Anastasia and others with cancer.
The organizer of musicals on ice Tatyana Navka and her staff of “Navka Show” announced they are raising funds for the treatment of a terrible disease. All profits from the show nearest ice show grooves 10 November will be donated to the family of Peter Chernyshov and Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, and also the funds that support women with cancer.
The head of “Navka Show” hopes for recovery Zavorotnyuk. “She is bright, sincere and positive person. And most importantly, the fragility and beauty hides a strong and determined personality. I believe that our initiative will serve as an additional impetus for the victory over serious illness, “said Tatiana Navka.
We will remind, in October after a series of messages about the dire state of Zavorotnyuk, Anastasia’s family decided to clarify the situation. The family confirmed that the actress is indeed undergoing treatment, but who does not fall, artificial lung ventilation was not required. It was not Zavorotnyuk no paralysis, no muscle atrophy.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter