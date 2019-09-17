Sickness a car crash: not one star may repeat the fate of a dying actress
Following the news of a malignant brain tumor, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the audience never stops to discuss what could cause the illness of the actress. Two of the most popular version is IVF and stem cells, writes a portal”.ru”.
According to the first theory, artificial insemination, through which the actress gave birth to a third child, has provoked the development of cancer, as it was the singer Zhanna Friske. According to another version, all the fault of attempts to rejuvenate the body using injections of stem cells, side effects of which are still not completely understood. About this possibility, in particular, spoke after the death of Dmitri Hvorostovsky.
Celebrities usually are not recognized either in that went through the IVF procedure or in the use of questionable — and very expensive — way of dealing with aging. With the exception suddenly became Lou Ferrigno.
“Reforged” TV star just returned to normal life after years of fascination with alcohol and drugs seem so frightened by the news about what is happening with the car crash that she decided on frankness.
In a candid interview with the correspondent of the portal Dana admitted that one or two times to do such injections. Moreover, she remembers how before allegedly twice a week waiting for the planes from, presumably, Siberia, where were these stem cells. “They were literally carried off their homes, such was the excitement,” she says.
Glamorous beauty said that they could not afford to do these injections all the time, because “it’s expensive”. However, she did not hide that loves cosmetology. Dana Borisova frankly said that injections in the face, but some, according to her, the stem cells are allowed on biologically active points and even taken inside.
“If it turns out that the use of stem cells has a relationship with the occurrence of cancer, Dana Borisova, like other domestic celebrities, it prickled, serious danger”, — says the author.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the husband of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk visited her in the hospital.
