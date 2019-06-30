Sienna Miller is not afraid of aging: “It’s a relief”
It took many years before Sienna Miller from Hollywood sex-symbol became a recognized actress. In a recent interview with the star of “Women in fire” explained why not afraid of growing older and believes that in Hollywood, age is only good.
Gone are the days when journalists were interested only in the turbulent personal life of Sienna Miller, now at the forefront of her acting achievements. The star found the reason for this positive shift coverage in the media. “I am now older and a little bit boring. Aging is a relief. People where more willing to see you as a talented person, not just a girl in a skirt. It’s a relief,” — said the 37-year-old actress. She also noted that the tabloids have become less aggressive towards her than in the beginning of her career.
Sienna doesn’t change itself, because back in 2011 she held a similar position in relation to old age. Being a 29-year-old star, she told reporters: “I caught myself thinking that I began to appear wrinkles. Plus it would not hurt to enroll in a gym. And then I let it go. After all, that’s not it. I have always said that people need to be young, and after old”.
Appreciate the talent of Miller in last year’s film “Woman on fire” where she played a grieving mother looking for missing daughter. “I know that we are talking about the loss, but the film is about love, family and perseverance. It was such an invaluable experience and the project I am most proud of in my career,” said Sienna.