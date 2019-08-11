Sienna Miller with her boyfriend resting in Saint Tropez
Recently 37-year-old Sienna Miller went on vacation to the sea. For summer vacation, the actress chose one of the most popular towns on the Cote d’azur — Saint-Tropez. It is at this resort Sienna yesterday was spotted paparazzi in the company of her 28-year-old boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.
The star couple got into the lens of the reporters on the pier after swimming in the warm sea. A day at the beach Sienna held in a black one piece bathing suit while her boyfriend is in a dark blue speedo.
Coming out of the water, Miller and Tsvirner decided to dry off and sunbathe on the wooden pier. The lovers smiled at each other and were discussing something. At some point, join them friends, and they all the friendly company again decided to swim.
Recently in a press there were rumors about the breakup of Sienna and Lucas. Internet users noticed that they had not appeared together in public. On top of that in July, Miller was spotted on vacation in Rome along with seven-year-old daughter Marlowe and her father, ex-lover, actress Tom Sturridge. Sienna and Tom are very sweet deal, and many even got the feeling that they made a connection. In this recent photo of Miller with guests prove that between her and Tsvirner still smooth, and the speculation fans have nothing to do with the truth.
For the first time about the affair of the actress and gallery began in January of this year. Then Sienna and Lucas were seen together walking on the streets of new York. Feelings to each other Miller and Tsvirner did not hide: they looked at each other with loving eyes and kissed right in front of passers-by.
Sienna and Lucas met through common friends. It is not known when exactly the actress and gallery owner started Dating, but insiders claim that the party on the occasion of the birthday of a former boyfriend Miller in December last year they have come as a couple.