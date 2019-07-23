Sign of lack of vitamin B12 in the body
Doctors from the UK warn that tingling along the hips may signal the lack of vitamin B12. Newspaper Express published an article relevant content.
Vitamin B12 deficiency can occur if a person does not receive enough of the products. A shortage of important substances increases the risk of serious health complications, including heart failure. Vegetarians and vegans are at greatest risk. This makes detection of the symptoms of the condition are very important. According to doctors, tingling along the back of one or both hips may indicate its deficiency in the body.
“It starts soon as irritation but can develop into pain, if you ignore the symptom,” say the doctors.
The emergence of tingling under the ring finger on the hand also indicates a lack of vitamin B12, added the experts. All this is due to the fact that the important substance affects the nervous system. Other signs of deficiency are constant fatigue, shortness of breath even after little physical activity, fast heartbeat, headache, loss of appetite, a sore mouth and tongue, pallor of the face. As for the dosage, people aged 19 to 64 years need about 1.5 µg per day of vitamin B12.