Signs of the Zodiac, which in September may face betrayal
Loyalty is an important quality for any person.
But not all people can be loyal in love and friendship, and not everyone is ready to help close people in a difficult period.
Loyalty is needed not only in love but also in friendship and at work.
There are people who seek only their own benefit, so they will never become devotees.
Some people are lucky with friends and loved ones and they can be assured that they will never betray their love to last forever.
But some Zodiac signs will be lucky in September 2019 and in the most unexpected moment betray the closest person.
The twins are the kindest people of the entire zodiac circle and they are able to truly love and be friends.
They never abandon a friend in trouble, and even if they don’t want to help, you still will do it.
Even if they have no time to communicate with someone in a difficult moment they will call you and ask how you’re doing.
But all men cannot be as kind to the Twins, so they have to be disappointed even in the most close people.
In September, they learn the terrible news about the betrayal and will never be able to forgive my best friend.
The twins will be much easier to stop communicating with the abuser and traitors and find a new friend than to endure humiliation on his part.
Even if they communicate for several years, and every day spend together.
The lions have spent their lives trying to find true and loyal friends.
At first it seems that their best friend will be with them all their lives and together they will cope with all problems and difficult situations.
But after a couple of years or even months they realize that they were again betrayed and no longer want to communicate with anyone.
Everything happens in a circle and in the end they will still start to communicate with another person and will consider their best friend.
In the summer they managed to communicate with interesting people, with whom they became friends.
But in September, the Lions again will be disappointed in them, because it will happen again the betrayal.
But the situation is not so serious to stop talking so after a few weeks of offense the Lions will again begin to chat with your friends.
Fish for many years has been lonely.
For them it is very difficult to enter into a relationship with the opposite sex because they are afraid that they can change or simply lovers not you get along.
But when the Fish really fall in love, then nothing can be done about it and want to spend with your loved one’s spare time.
But in September, Fish learn the secrets that will completely change their lives.
Turns out that favorite person for the entire time you lied and cheated behind your back.
Some people can forgive a traitor, some will want to completely break off relations.