Signs of the zodiac, which is best manipulate people
The ability to manipulate someone else’s mind is an art. You need not just to be a good psychologist, but also intuitively feel the other person’s mood. Someone specially trained to learn cunning tricks, and someone gets from nature such useful abilities. Astrologers believe that much of this personal peculiarity is caused by the influence of the zodiac sign in which the Sun was at the time of birth.
Who are the representatives of the Zodiacal circle is a skilled manipulator
Scorpio
The appearance of Scorpions in this kind of rating is completely natural phenomenon. They, without exaggeration, are students of human moves and excellent feel vulnerable others. In the living representatives of this sign often use psychological techniques in the mercenary purposes, for example, to eliminate a rival or advance your career. Scorpions do not stop use cunning tricks in relation to loved ones. But often their relatives, friends and loved ones do not even realize that committing certain acts under a foreign influence.
Gemini
For external friendliness and openness of the Twins hiding the desire to get other people to dance to their tune. Many representatives of this sign seriously addicted to NLP to hone the ability to manage others. They are so convincing that the sides literally fall into a trance listening to their “iron” argument. Only after some time the victim of cunning manipulators are aware of the incident. Fortunately for other people, the Twins rarely use their talent to hurt someone. They’re just having fun and thus entertain the ego.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are always consciously trying to affect another person. And in a greater degree is peculiar to women born under this constellation. When they need something, ladies-Archers turn into “drama Queens”. Combine simple techniques, e.g., manipulation of silence, and anger, and more complex ways. So, in a relaxed manner they can insert into the conversation the hidden messages, urging the opponent to certain actions or giving him a team-setting.
Cancers
Cancers are good at sensing other people’s emotions and see how it is possible for them to play. Favorite techniques – the manipulation of guilt, love and compassion. Often their selfish actions aimed at close relatives and those who are nice to them. But to bring representatives of this sign to clean water is almost impossible, these methods of people management they are successfully disguised as ordinary human concern.