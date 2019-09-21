Signs of the Zodiac, which most often leave the family
Every day in the world families are broken for different reasons. Most often this happens due to the fact that someone is leaving. Astrologers believe that there are three signs of the Zodiac, which most often leave the family.
So families are not destroyed, requires a responsible approach to the choice of a partner. It is important to evaluate love compatibility, as it can be crucial. Whatever happens, you have to be very honest with each other from the first minute Dating.
Gemini
Astrologers say that Gemini have a fairly mediocre love compatibility with almost any Zodiac Sign. This is due to the fact that the Twins are very different worldview from most people, but if it is similar, but there are others “but”. These people seemed not of this world, and in a good way — they have a unique way of thinking, they have an extraordinary mind.
It is possible that their originality scares people or makes in relationship disorder. Twins often feel lonely even in the company of a loved one. Most interesting is that the inconsistency of the characters is not immediately evident, because in the initial stages of the relationship, the representatives of this Sign can turn the head anyway. And then the differences in the overall purpose and worldview often forced the Twins to leave the relationship.
Leo
Lions are very adamant people. They do not know how to forgive, so often leave the family first, sometimes quite early. These people need to be honest and very open person who wants all his time to devote only to them. Lions can understand everything, but they do not recognize the betrayal and lies. It is rare that they forgive someone for a great offense twice.
They try not to do anything wrong, to be the perfect husbands and wives. But their love is cut off very quickly if they feel neglect by the loved one. These people will not tolerate the abuse and live with those who they do not like. The probability that Leo will leave the family, becomes higher when his soul mate turns out to be a jealous person.
Sagittarius
Archers do not tolerate interference in their personal space. These people value freedom more than anyone else. The representatives of this Zodiac Sign do not tolerate invasion of private Affairs, so often leave the family if their other half belongs to the Water or Earth element. To reduce the likelihood of a failed marriage or relationship Archers can, if they will be honest with your partner early in the relationship.
Archers need to be able to admit that they do not tolerate attacks on their self-sufficiency. They need someone who will not object to their desire to put priority on their personal problems. Need someone the same, someone with a big heart and great patience.