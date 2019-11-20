Signs of the Zodiac, which suffer all the time
Certainly, among your friends there are eternal sufferers that winter and summer are victimized and suffer terribly under the weight of problems, troubles and other bad circumstances. And all the troubles to blame someone, but not them.
They love to whine in the towel and without hesitation throw up their hands in despair and with all honest people. Typically, these martyrs are found among certain Zodiac signs. Here are the major astrological sufferers.
Libra
The scales don’t immediately shout to the world about the trouble, they keep grudges and your emotions until you explode. That’s when you learn how Scales are put on the sacrificial altar of your nervous system, money, time, and instead got a donut hole. If you are interested in good fellowship with Weights, then for every sneeze with their hand in your face otvechaite bows to the ground and do not forget to praise.
Cancer
By nature Cancerians are sympathetic and always ready to lend a shoulder of support, however, faced with the valued by their noble deeds, they may suffer a Martyr complex. They are unaware that deceived in their expectations, because often much is expected.
Virgin
Virgo firmly believe that all the problems and troubles that occur in their life they are not to blame. Well, if there is a way out of a difficult situation, if not, then the maidens begin to look extreme. Often “extreme” are the external forces and “fields of the Universe.”
Fish
Any of its actions of the Fish will find an excuse. Also, whenever they can lay you, I was just eager to help, although they no obligation and all you do is unworthy. Fish always suffer because saddled on his shoulders who other people’s problems and negativity.
Capricorn
The confidence of Capricorn have a very limited number of people, the intentions of the environment they have is suspect. They feel threatened “from scratch”, where and are the roots of all suffering.