Signs that indicate skin aging
Aging is quite a natural process that occurs in every person. Aging skin, unfortunately, not to avoid anyone. In this case, each completely different from aging. Share four types of age-related changes of the face. Read more about each of them describe in our material.
Tired morphotype
In this type of age-related changes are usually normal or combination skin. Subcutaneous fat on the middle level and the middle muscular layer. Body type is usually normal or even thin.
In the morning, the owner of this type of age-related changes usually look fresh and rested. But by evening you may notice signs of fatigue, sadness, irritation. Hence the name of this type. It is noteworthy that the “tired face” is one of the most favourable types for aging.
This type is characterized by such changes:
- The decrease in turgor and elasticity of the skin;
- Deterioration of the skin;
- Dull complexion;
- Drooping corners of eyes and mouth;
- Education nosolini furrows and nasolabial folds.
In this case, it is recommended to make the modeling of facial fillers, biorevitalization, mesotherapy, PRP therapy, massages, treatments, and lifting.
Rugulose morphotype
This type of age-related changes characteristic of the girls with a skinny body type, not full-bodied. The skin is dry, poorly developed subcutaneous fat tissue. In this case, often formed early wrinkles.
In this type there are the following age-related changes:
- Dry and dehydrated skin;
- Decreased elasticity of the skin, thinning;
- Lots of wrinkles;
- The signs of photodamage of the skin;
- Early wrinkles.
Owners of this type of age-related changes, you can perform bioreinforcement, masonite, contouring, peels, BBL-rejuvenation the botulinum toxin therapy.
Strain morphotype
With a stocky build, combination or oily skin we are talking about this type of age-related changes. Aging is observed the following features:
- The change of facial contours;
- The worsening in the lower third of the face, the appearance flews and double chin;
- Pronounced nasolabial folds;
- Deepening gubadagsky and nasolacrimal furrow;
- The volume deficit in mid-face and cheeks;
- Swelling and pastoznost century.
This type is recommended to perform the techniques of three-dimensional modeling, contouring, thread lifting.
Muscle morphotype
Muscle face is aging more slowly than others. Wrinkles hardly visible or absent, the skin remains elastic for a long time, there is a clear oval. In this type, you may notice the following changes:
- The overhang of the upper eyelid;
- The appearance of large creases and deep wrinkles;
- Pigmentation;
- Nasolabial folds;
- The volume deficit in the middle third of the face;
- Drooping corners of the mouth.
In this case you need to do contouring, laser resurfacing, three-dimensional modeling, botulinum toxin therapy, bioreinforcement.
Medikforum