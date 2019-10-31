Signs women of which men unconsciously sink
These girls are always the subject of sincere attention of men. They trigger curiosity, interest… such is always a pleasure to talk and not get tired of listening to. They talk about the “ideal woman.” To be enough just to do these few things.
Speak in a calm voice and listen without interrupting.
Noble wear shades
Always keep a bottle of good red wine in case of unexpected guests or the surging melancholy
Don’t wear too many accessories and jewelry
All have savings (try not to ask for a loan)
Use good perfume
Learn to tie a tie (men will appreciate it)
Do NOT forget that quality is more important than quantity.
Never raise your voice
Wear as often as possible, dresses and skirts
Find your perfect cafes and look in there at least once a week just to drink coffee
Neat clean hands and shoes — the main sign of grooming
Don’t be afraid to say “No” to what you don’t like
Be demanding first to himself and then to others
Turn off your phone or sound at the time of dinner with an important person for you
Refrain from synthetics in favor of velvet, silk, cashmere and cotton
Make gifts just like that. Pleasant things can sometimes save mood
Walk
Keep a diary
Value yourself and your time
Enjoy the moment