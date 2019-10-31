Signs women of which men unconsciously sink

Признаки женщины, на которую мужчины бессознательно западают

These girls are always the subject of sincere attention of men. They trigger curiosity, interest… such is always a pleasure to talk and not get tired of listening to. They talk about the “ideal woman.” To be enough just to do these few things.

Speak in a calm voice and listen without interrupting.

Noble wear shades

Always keep a bottle of good red wine in case of unexpected guests or the surging melancholy
Don’t wear too many accessories and jewelry

All have savings (try not to ask for a loan)

Use good perfume

Learn to tie a tie (men will appreciate it)

Do NOT forget that quality is more important than quantity.

Never raise your voice

Wear as often as possible, dresses and skirts

Find your perfect cafes and look in there at least once a week just to drink coffee

Neat clean hands and shoes — the main sign of grooming

Don’t be afraid to say “No” to what you don’t like

Be demanding first to himself and then to others

Turn off your phone or sound at the time of dinner with an important person for you

Refrain from synthetics in favor of velvet, silk, cashmere and cotton

Make gifts just like that. Pleasant things can sometimes save mood

Walk

Keep a diary

Value yourself and your time

Enjoy the moment

