Silicon, heroine, preservative: 20 English words that are easily translated incorrectly
Silicon, canal, heroine, preservative, list other words that mean something quite different from what you might think.
In English and Russian languages are very many similar words that are translated the same way, like Lifehacker. You can hardly go wrong in the translation of words, text, information, secret in Russian language — here everything is clear. But in English there are also many treacherous words which are translated not as you think. They are called false friends of the translator.
Absent
Not “absent” and “missing, absent”. If you want to drink, use absinthe.
- I was absent at that moment when she drank some absinthe and started to dance strip.
- I was not in the moment when she drank the absinthe and started to dance a Striptease.
Bar
Is there is a bar on Board. Maybe even a Breakfast bar. If you want to drink, you better go to the pub.
- The bartender wiped the bar counter and helped the guard get the one drunk from the pub.
- The bartender wiped the counter and helped the guard to take out a drunk from the bar.
Brilliant
Bright, shiny. Diamond English diamond.
- These diamonds would look brilliant on my wife’s ears.
- These diamonds would look brilliant on the ears of my wife.
Cabinet
Wardrobe with drawers, wardrobe, buffet, but certainly not the workspace. Better tell office.
- Put the vase on the cabinet in my office.
- Put that vase on the sideboard in my office.
Canal
This is the channel, but only in the sense of “artificial channel”. If you want to say about television or radio, use channel.
- I turned on the travel channel. They showed a program about the Panama Canal.
- I turned the channel about travel. They showed a program about the Panama canal.
Chef
Chef. It is used as a title. If you want to praise someone’s cooking skills at a party, say cook. The word “chef” in the meaning of “head” will be written differently- chief or boss.
- The restaurant chef was fired by his own boss because customers complained about his soup.
- The chef of the restaurant was fired by his boss because clients complained about his soup.
Detective
It’s only human detective. Book genre will be called a crime story or detective story.
- A police detective does not like detective stories because there are a lot of lies.
- The detective Department of police don’t like detective novels, there are a lot of lies.
Dynamic
Dynamics, dynamic. “Speaker” (speaker) will be the speaker.
- Young people love dynamic music and buy Bluetooth speakers to take music with them.
- Young people like dynamic music and buys a Bluetooth speaker to take your music with you.
Heroine
The heroine of the film or book. “Heroin” in English- heroin or snow (“snow”).
- The main heroine of the film is a heroin addicted.
- The main character of the film — the drug addict, heroin users.
Intelligent
Clever, clever. “Intelligent” as the representative of the social group will be intellectual.
- Intelligency isn’t loved in this country because they are too intelligent.
- In this country the intellectuals are not love, because they are too smart.
Jest
It’s a joke, a hoax, a joke, but not a “gesture”.
- I gestured to him that my middle finger was sore, but he decided that it was a jest.
- I showed him a gesture that I have a sore middle finger, but he decided that it was a joke.
List
The list, for example shopping or Affairs.
- I wrote a shopping list on this yellow piece of paper.
- I wrote a shopping list on this yellow sheet.
Officiant
Leading the ceremony. It is the Registrar we, or priest in the United States. “Waiter” in English waiter.
- At the marriage ceremony, the officiant told the story of the acquaintance of the newlyweds. He was a waiter and she was a guest.
- During the marriage celebrant told the story of meeting the newlyweds. He was a waiter, and she was a guest.
Paragraph
The paragraph, not the paragraph (article, section).
- At this paragraph, someone drew an article mark.
- In this paragraph, someone drew the sign of the paragraph.
Preservative
Preservative for preservation of food, and not what you think. Condom is just a condom.
- We use natural flavors in our condoms and natural preservatives to keep the fresh smell.
- We use natural flavors in our condoms and natural preservatives to keep the smell fresh.
Series
Series in principle. Any particular series will be episode.
- The Game of Thrones series is very boring. Especially the episode, where everyone is killed at the wedding.
- The series “Game of thrones” is very boring. Especially the one where everyone is killed at the wedding.
Silicon
Silicon. Some erroneously called Silicon Valley, high-tech district of the United States, Silicon valley, although properly — Silicon. “Silicone” in English is silicone, with an e at the end.
- Chemistry teacher with silicone breasts implants showed the silicon experiments.
- Chemistry teacher with silicone breast has been shown by experiments with silicon.
Surrogate
Agent, for example in the election campaign. The value of “surrogate” is rarely used.
- I am a surrogate of the company producing coffee substitutes.
- I am a representative of the company for the manufacture of coffee substitutes.
Tourniquet
The harness, which stops the bleeding. The turnstile in the subway in English is called the ticket barrier or turnstile.
- He was injured when he jumped over the turnstile. I had to put a tourniquet to stop the blood.
- He was injured when he jumped through the turnstile. Had to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
Utilize
To use. Hence the word “utility”. The meaning of “dispose” is also used, but less frequently, it is better to use reclaim or recycle.
- Utilize this acid for recycling organic waste.
- Use this acid for the recycling of organic waste.
It’s not all like that, a lot of them. But not necessarily to memorize them all, look at the context. If the article is about Leonardo da Vinci, it is unlikely that in the text the word artist is used as “the artist” not “artist”. So be sure before you read, determine the theme of the text — knowing her, not to be confused. And if that always not ashamed to look in the dictionary.