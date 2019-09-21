Silk and mini skirt: two new image Irina Shayk in Milan
Despite his busy schedule of shows in the fashion Week in Milan, 33-year-old Irina Shayk still manages to a fashion presentation and shopping (and how to resist him in the main fashion city in Italy!).
In the morning Irina was not long to remain in your bed and sleep after yesterday’s Moschino show, which ended late in the evening. Already at ten in the morning the model arrived on press day at the boutique Falconeri. Recall, the Shake is an Ambassador of the brand and not so long ago starred in a new advertising campaign.
At the event top model appeared in a silk suit of a shade of khaki and a black bra (like this kit recently enjoyed great demand among the models!). Well, the day before she managed to find a couple hours shopping — paparazzi caught her on one of the streets in the city centre. To walk Shayk chose a mini skirt by Versace, and bright orange pullover. In both cases, Irina was accompanied by her agent Ali Kavoussi.