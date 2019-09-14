Silk linen, porcelain and furniture: what gave Sobchak wedding (photo)
On Friday, September 13, Ksenia Sobchak and Konstantin Bogomolov played a magnificent flamboyant wedding, similar to the well-directed musical. Young effectively drove to the registry office Griboyedov on a black hearse, lying in red carnations. For the wedding of Kseniya and Konstantin went in the open carriage. And walked in the Museum of Moscow, which brought together nearly the entire show business. Xenia has prepared a list of gifts. She asked me to give her furniture, vases, porcelain, decor items to them by Constantine of a new home in the suburbs. It should be noted, gifts are not very cheap.
The most expensive on the list — an exclusive set of China worth nearly 400 thousand hryvnias.
Also Ksenia ordered sets, Italian linens worth 236 and 135 thousand hryvnias.
The interior of the new house Sobchak original design will decorate a table for 126 thousand hryvnias.
Recall the celebration for 300 guests was arranged in the Gothic style. At the wedding Ksenia Sobchak has surprised a erotic dance in their underwear to the song “Come with me”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter