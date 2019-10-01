SIM-cards found vulnerability. It can control your smartphone
Sending just one text message that runs malicious scripts on the SIM card, WIBattack can compromise the attacked device and its owner.
Researchers in the field of security Ginno Security Lab have discovered another attack on SIM card, called WIBattack, which, they claim, may allow cyber criminals to take control of key functions of the smartphone.
According to the researchers, the attack used a little known app Wireless Internet Browser (WIB), which capture both the mobile device by an attacker to monitor the location of users.
Earlier this month, a group of researchers in the field of security AdaptiveMobile Security announced that they had discovered a vulnerability in the security of SIM cards called Simjacker. It was stated that it can affect mobile operators in 30 countries worldwide, thereby exposing the vulnerability of more than one billion mobile phone users.
If an attack succeeds, the SIM card sends to the attacker the message that contains sensitive information about the location of the device and the IMEI number.
According to Ginno Security Lab, WIBattack also performs an attack on the device, sending a text message to run some scripts on SIM cards. A successful attack allows attackers to obtain location data of the device used to send the SMS and SS requests, make calls, play audio cues to redirect your web browser to phishing sites, and perform other illegal actions.