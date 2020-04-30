Similarities and differences: how to distinguish allergies from coronavirus
Because of the quarantine in connection with the coronavirus, the interaction with nature can be limited to a quick walk around the neighborhood, but it is easy to notice that everything started to blossom and come Allergy season. About it writes USA Today.
Allergy symptoms will probably intensify over the next two to three weeks, as it will increase the number, said Leonard Bilari, Professor of medicine, Allergy, immunology and ophthalmology at the Medical school Hackensack Meridian.
“If not for the cold, now would be an incredible amount of pollen, said Belore. — As soon as the temperature rises, a very intense season of blooming”.
This raises a new dilemma: some symptoms of allergies such as cough, the same as the symptoms COVID-19. So, how to distinguish them?
“Patients with asthma or allergies who cough and experience shortness of breath, can remove the symptoms with inhalers or prescription drugs,” said Belore.
But if the patient has COVID-19, these methods will not work and the symptoms are likely to be much more severe. In patients with coronavirus can cause serious breathing problems. That’s why many are hospitalized require mechanical ventilation devices, which are mechanically pump air into the lungs and from them.
People infected with viruses, including coronavirus, may experience fever within 24-72 hours after infection, said Belore.
“Fever is a significant symptom, he said. — Usually in people with allergies no fever.”
According to the American Foundation of asthma and Allergy in patients with COVID-19 can develop gastrointestinal symptoms and muscle pain. According to Biore, nearly two-thirds of them could lose sense of smell. None of these symptoms are associated with allergies.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9910
[name] => Allergy
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => allergiya
)
Allergy
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27249
[name] => symptoms of
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => simptomy
)
symptoms
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark