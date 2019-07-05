Simone Halep vs Victoria Azarenko live streaming free: preview, prediction
Simone Halep – Victoria Azarenka. The forecast for the match WTA Wimbledon (07/05/2019)
In the four meetings between tennis players par 2-2. In the third round of Wimbledon on July 5, Khalep and Azarenka will hold their next match. Who will win? – learn from the expert’s forecast.
Simone Halep
At Wimbledon 2019, Simon Halep held two not very convincing matches. Nevertheless, the Romanian tennis player managed to reach the third round and thus repeat her last year’s result in London.
At the start, Khalep beat Sosnovich (6-4, 7-5). In that game there was an unfortunate fall and damage to the knee. However, in the course of the game with Buzarnesku problems with his knee was observed.
The game of the second round against compatriot Buzarnesku was not the easiest (6-3, 4-6, 6-2). We saw not the most convincing indicators for Halep: only 54% of points on the first serve, 46% of points scored on the second serve, a negative balance on winners-anfors 12 to 19. Clearly not the margin of safety so that you can safely bet on Halep on the grass.
Victoria Azarenko
Victoria Azarenka pleases tennis fans and fans with her game at Wimbledon . Two circles passed in the same breath, without a given set.
At the start, the rival Alize Korne (6–4, 6–4) was comfortable for Victoria. Following even more convincingly, the Belarusian tennis player coped with Ayla Tomlyanovich (6-2, 6-0). Good accuracy of hitting the first ball, an effective game at the first serve, reliable reception, a small amount of unforced errors for Wiki – all this is now seen in the Belarusian tennis player.
Statistics
In four personal meetings tennis players won twice.
In two matches, Wimbledon Azarenka did not give the opponents a single set.
Halep in the course of the tournament once gave a set.
Forecast
The odds of the bookmakers gradually leveled off. Already there is no more or less serious status of Halep’s favorite in the line, as it was at the exit. We believe that such a movement of the coefficients reflects the level of the game that we were shown in our first two matches. Obviously Azarenka played more convincingly. We offer a forecast for the victory of the Belarusian tennis player.