Simple and elegant: Sophie Turner at the rehearsal dinner in Provence
Wedding season continues. Another celebrity couple — British actress, star of TV series “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner and lead singer of all dnce Joe Jonas this weekend lost its status as bachelors. And, for the second time. In may, the celebrity got married in Las Vegas, immediately after the ceremony the Billboard Music Awards. The wedding was held in the chapel, that is, the marriage is considered legal. Sophie walked down the aisle in a white silk jumpsuit.
Second wedding in France. For romantic events selected ancient castle of the 18th century Chateau de Tourreau. The rehearsal party was held on Friday at hotel Crillon le Brave in Provence. For evening, the actress chose to direct concise white silk sleeveless dress brand Site. This brand is famous for its simple clean cut, without unnecessary details and ornaments. Completed a minimalistic way Sophie white sandals and a sleek hairstyle. The groom was dressed in a black suit in a thin white stripe and white shoes.
Celebrity guests
The party guests had to come in white. Moreover, both men and women. Among the guests there were another star of the series “Game of thrones”, Maisie Williams. Previously Turner has confirmed that Williams will be one of the bridesmaids at her wedding.
The ceremony was also attended by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Recall that Nick — brother of the groom, and once played together in the family band the Jonas Brothers. This pre-wedding week began at Sophie’s and Joe with a romantic trip to Paris, where they enjoyed each other, walking around the city and boat rides on the Seine. There’s also the paparazzi spotted the couple out to dinner with Priyanka Choprai and Nick Jonas.
Among the guests was also another brother, jonasb — Kevin with wife Danielle and model Ashley Graham with husband Justin Erwin.