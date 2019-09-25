Simple food rules for men after 60 years
With age it is necessary to change your food habits – the food largely determines how your activity helps to live longer and keep healthy.
Young people can afford to eat on the run, not count calories and do little to follow the diet. But with age, the body becomes more and more difficult to cope with the surprises that we are presented to him. And also, by 60 years almost everyone already has an impressive bouquet of diseases, which also impose certain restrictions on diet.
Men after 60 years are recommended to consume about 2,000 calories a day if you do sports or physical labor, that can add up to 500 extra calories. Be sure to follow the nutrition guidelines from a physician.
For men over 60 is very important in the diet of fruits and vegetables. Especially high benefits of tomatoes, blueberries, apples and pomegranate. In tomatoes contains lots of vitamins and minerals, and it is a source of strong antioxidant lycopene, which helps reduce the risk of several diseases, including prostate cancer.
At least twice a week, the menu must be seafood. It is a valuable source of protein, iodine and omega-3 fatty acids. Not necessarily constantly eat salmon any oily fish contains many essential fatty acids.
Definitely need to include in the diet whole grain products, legumes and nuts. These products help maintain the health of the cardiovascular system, improving digestion and protect against cancer.