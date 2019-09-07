Simple midwife won 80 million rubles, but not quit job
Ruth Brin is the name of the woman gracing the occasion. Not looking at it, she remained faithful to the work which sincerely loves.
A couple of years ago She won the British national lottery 1 million pounds, which in our standards is approximately eighty million rubles!
Brin says that he is lucky because she can afford something really interesting about her.
This big win gave Ruth the opportunity to spend more time with his sixteen year old daughter. Previously, they never visited other countries. Now they travel quite often.
Upon receipt of the winnings, the midwife first realized his dream: to buy the famous brand shoes Jimmy Choo. After she gave her daughter to a prestigious private school.
In spite of the finances that she has, a woman still living in his little house. It is worth noting that Breen is still living in his small house, because it she had been saving for a long time, which gave even greater difficulties in the life of a midwife.
The owner of this large amount of lost modesty: she travels economy class and comes to a favorite cafe, where they often spent time even before winning.