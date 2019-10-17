Simple tips for weight loss voiced nutritionist
15% of Ukrainians suffer from obesity, experience in the State statistics Committee. And half a percent have the severe stage. Most people with this problem live in Chernihiv. Less – in the Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kharkiv regions.
Another problem is disease of the gastrointestinal tract. From the manifestations of gastritis, at least from time to time affects about 80 percent of the respondents. All due to improper nutrition. It is better to miss lunch than to create the illusion of a full stomach street dishes like Shawarma or hot dogs, warns nutritionist Lyudmila Goncharova.
“Shawarma does not allow to work normally to the intestine in a few days, and if we eat it every day, intestinal inflammation, we are guaranteed,” added the nutritionist. Dietitian also “rejected” famous salad “Herring under a fur coat”. “Herring under a fur coat, even without mayonnaise, is a poison to the body.
Pickles are very harmful and lead to inflammatory processes,” – said Lyudmila Goncharova. The nutritionist adds that even cutlet with buckwheat can lead to inflammation of blood vessels, and in the future – problems with pressure. “Better get two burgers and eat them with some lettuce or buckwheat with some other vegetable salad,” says Goncharov.