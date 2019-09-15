Simple tips that will help you cope with spasms of the stomach
We often eat on the run at night, sometimes not used the best quality products. As a result, stomach cramps. How to deal with them?
According to experts, one of the most common causes of spasms in the stomach — long-term stress. In addition, the stomach may hurt due to the lack of adequate nutrition, and metabolic disorders, hypothermia, vascular disorders in the abdomen.
Pain in the stomach — a frequent companion of the elderly. Moreover, with age health is not added, so many even taking multiple drugs that cause all sorts of “effects”.
In modern humans the stomach is also often suffers from frequent consumption of alcohol and coffee. These drinks irritate the stomach lining, causing excessive secretion of hydrochloric acid.
If the stomach hurts constantly, you need to limit yourself to coarse and spicy food, coffee, alcohol and strong tea. Anything that can irritate the stomach, are off — limits. Spasms of the food must be fractional, small portions and regular meals. Dishes should be eaten warm, not hot, steamed, not fried.
1-2 hours before sleep it will not hurt to drink a glass of slightly warmed low-fat milk. Gentle power is needed to make permanent.
Stomach pains are one-time and periodic. In the latter case, it is necessary to go to the doctor and be examined.