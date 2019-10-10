Simple tools to help you get rid of nausea
Nausea spoils life, but medication is not always possible.
Experts suggest: there are simple means that can help to deal with the problem.
Lemon. Refreshing smell of lemon — a proven home remedy for getting rid of nausea. In acute cases, you can keep the mouth piece of citrus or drinking lemon juice diluted with water.
Water. Actually water also can get rid of nausea. A glass of cold still water you should drink in small SIPS, it facilitates a feeling of faintness.
Fresh air. Sometimes, to cope with the nausea enough to get some fresh air while taking deep breaths and moving.
Chewing gum. When chewing produces saliva, which stimulates digestion and helps the stomach. Themselves chewing movement can also distract from the nausea.
Mint. Peppermint oil helps with headaches and for digestive disorders such as nausea and irritable stomach. Useful tea with mint – it is best to drink it in small SIPS.
Tea with fennel, anise or cumin. The essential oil contained in these seeds soothe the stomach. It is not uncommon for fees to help with digestive problems, combine all three plants.
The mashed banana. Mashed banana “calms” the stomach and helps with nausea associated with unpleasant condition.
Mashed potatoes. If nausea led to the attack of vomiting, consumption of this puree helps to recover faster.
Carrots. It is also useful to eat boiled mashed to puree the carrots good for tense stomach, promotes relaxation.
Biscuit. Foods that are rapidly absorbed by the body, such as dry crackers or white bread, also help to get rid of nausea.
Broth. Vegetable or chicken broth as a light diet is a good choice when nausea and vomiting: heal destroyed body fluid and electrolytes. Importantly, the broth was not too oily.
Ginger. Ginger is a long-proven home remedy for nausea. But pregnant women should know: ginger will obludit the property to stimulate circulation, and its action may result in processes causing premature birth.