Simple way to get rid of bloating
Doctors from the UK believe that water is the easiest way to get rid of bloating. The main condition is the use of not less than 2 liters a day.
According to British doctors, if a person is suffering from excessive flatulence, then drink a glass of plain water that will solve the problem. If complying with the recommended drinking fluids 2 liters per day, that’s the kind of trouble can be avoided. The essence of this capable is that H2O restores the sodium balance in the body and normalizes the digestive tract.
In that case, if the bloating does not pass, it could mean a food sensitivity. Nutritionist-allergist from the Fund of the Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Foundation believes for this reason that first and foremost should be removed from the diet for four weeks of food wheat observation, to decide whether the question. This applies to such products: bread, pasta, cookies, soy sauce, beer, cakes and pastries, dishes based on cereals, donuts, hydrolyzed vegetable protein. In any case, it is important to find an alternative “cut from the diet” products, warn doctors.
Keeping a food diary is also an effective way to determine whether a person has a food sensitivity. For this purpose, you should record the foods, finding the ones that cause bloating. In any case, do not forget about drinking water.