Simple way to get rid of warts
A medical expert from Munich Sabrina Nickel shared a very simple way to get rid of warts using Apple cider vinegar. Its recommendations were published portal Focus Online.
The expert explains: warts on the fingers or soles not only annoying, but also contagious. So warts should be treated, especially if they threaten to spread further or interfere with everyday life.
Many so-called “medicines” that promise relief but only one really works, ‘ said Sabrina Nickel about Apple cider vinegar. It she recommends for getting rid of warts.
So, here’s her instructions:
- Apply Apple cider vinegar on a cotton swab and secure with a band-aid on the wart.
- To keep an hour.
- To repeat such an application several times.
- It is important to use natural organic Apple cider vinegar.
According to the expert, thanks to this simple method, the warts turn brown and disappear within a few days during the week.
“To get rid of warts, you do not need any expensive drugs with numerous side effects. Warts are caused by viruses, in most cases from the family of human papilloma virus (HPV). The vinegar creates the base environment on the skin where the virus can no longer reproduce,” explained the specialist the principle of the proposed method of treatment.